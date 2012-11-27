Recently Released Market Study: Bovie Medical Corporation Market Share Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Bovie Medical Corporation Market Share Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Bovie Medical Corporation Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Bovie Medical Corporation's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Bovie Medical Corporation market share information in one key market category - Electrosurgical Devices. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Bovie Medical Corporation operates in - Surgical Equipment.
- Bovie Medical Corporation's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and United States.
- Bovie Medical Corporation's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market category the company has presence in - Electrosurgical Devices.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Bovie Medical Corporation operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Bovie Medical Corporation's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Covidien plc, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, ConMed Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Synergetics USA, Inc., KLS Martin GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., Lamidey Noury Medical, WEM Electronic Equipment Ltda., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Eschmann Holdings Ltd., ellman international, inc., MegaDyne Medical Products, Inc.
