Recently Released Market Study: Brazil Defence & Security Report Q4 2012

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- BMI's Brazil Defence & Security Report for Q4 2012 examines the current health and future prospects of the country's defence community, chiefly its armed forces and defence industry.
So as to understand the prospects and health of Brazil's defence community, the report takes a multifaceted approach. It examines the internal and external security challenges faced by the country, the modus operandi of political defence decision-making, and how these decisions are transformed into military action. In addition, it outlines the order of battle of the country's armed forces, the respective sizes of the armed forces, current defence procurement programmes and future anticipated acquisitions of military materiel.
Beyond this, the report also investigates Brazil's growing defence industrial sector, particularly in the realm of aerospace, and the impact that this defence industry could have in the domestic and international context.
The report makes several key findings. Firstly, it notes that the country has a long-term objective to become a major player in the global defence industry; both in Latin America, and abroad. Secondly, it notes that Brazil is playing an increasingly important role vis-a-vis security both within and without its wider region. This includes its relationships with its neighbours and its participation in international peacekeeping missions. Fourthly, the Brazilian defence establishment is wedded to a long-term programme of defence modernisation. This is focused on the replacement of obsolete platforms and capabilities with new domestically produced and imported equipment.
Long term, Brazil sees itself as a global player both in terms of defence materiel provision and in terms of operational participation. This is a trend that is unlikely to change over the next decade.
Over the last quarter BMI has made some additions to the Brazil Defence & Security Report. These have included:
- New information regarding Embraer's development of its KC-390 medium-lift turboprop freighter.
- Clarifications regarding American participation in Brazil's so-called 'FX-2' Multi-Role Combat Aircraft acquisition.
- Information regarding Brazil's levels of defence spending between 2006 and 2010.
- Details regarding an emerging defence partnership forged between Brazil and Turkey.
