Recently Released Market Study: Breakfast Cereals in Mexico - a Snapshot (2013)

Fast Market Research recommends "Breakfast Cereals in Mexico - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Breakfast Cereals in Mexico by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers RTE (cold) adult and children's cereals and hot breakfast cereals. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Breakfast Cereals in Mexico is given in MXN and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Mexico. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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