Recently Released Market Study: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.: Company Analysis

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- This analysis examines the historical and forecast performance for Bristol-Myers Squibb in the prescription pharmaceutical sector. The profile encompasses global company strategy, portfolio and pipeline analysis and assessment of financial performance, with 1-6 year sales forecasts for key drugs.
Scope
- Gain insight into Bristol-Myers Squibb's strategic outlook across the next 6 years
- Analyze company sales forecasts by product, therapy area, lifecycle stage, geography, molecule type and source
Highlights
Strategic insight into the prospects for BMS over the next six years. Picking out key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats and evaluating the company's prescription pharmaceuticals outlook using a variety of cuts of the historical and forecast sales.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Benchmark BMS's performance against key rivals in the prescription pharmaceutical sector
- Determine the value of BMS's piepline and other strategies the company is taking to counteract an imminent wave of generic compeitition
