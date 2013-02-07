Recently Released Market Study: Bulgaria Oil & Gas Report Q1 2013

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- BMI View: Key refinery operator Lukoil has made peace with the Bulgarian authorities and appears committed to renewed downstream oil investment as well as showing interest in upstream activities. Meanwhile, Bulgaria's upstream prospects rest on early and significant success at Black Sea drilling operations. It had been thought that shale gas prospects could stimulate long-term supply, but the ban on fraccing means there is little chance of progress, frustrating IOC partners involved in early deals.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The main trends and developments we highlight for Bulgaria's oil and gas sector are:
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2012
- Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2012
- Forent Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2012
- OJSC Rosneft Oil Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis – Q1, 2012
- Bonterra Energy Corp Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis – Q1, 2012
- ARC Resources Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2012
- Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis – Q1, 2012
- FairWest Energy Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis – Q1, 2012
- Vero Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis – Q1, 2012
- Petro-Reef Resources Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2012