Recently Released Market Study: Business Travel Accommodation Trends in 2012: Survey Brief

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Business Travel Accommodation Trends in 2012: Survey Brief' is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from WMI's exclusive panel of global business travelers. The report also benchmarks the types of hotels business travelers choose and identifies preferred modes of hotel selection. Survey results have been presented and analyzed based on travel frequency, age, gender and company turnover.
Scope
The report grants access to the opinions and strategies of corporate executives and employees and examines their intentions related to the popular hotel types, finest destinations and preferred modes of hotel selection.
- Identify popular hotel types, preferred modes of hotel selection for research to allocate marketing resources for better return on investment.
