Recently Released Market Study: Cafés/Bars in Ireland

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- In 2012 cafés/bars saw a fall of 1% in the number of outlets operating in the country. With consumer confidence remaining weak through most of 2012, many consumers lacked disposable incomes and continued to spend less of their stretched incomes on eating and drinking out. For those who were working, there was an increased number of consumers preparing lunches at home and taking them to work instead of buying a prepared lunch during the day. Consumers were also making more informed decisions...
Euromonitor International's Cafés/Bars in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafés, Chained Cafés/Bars, Independent Cafés/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafés/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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