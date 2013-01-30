Recently Released Market Study: Caldera Health Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Caldera Health Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Caldera Health Limited (Caldera) develops diagnostic devices for the detection of early stage prostate cancer. Its portducts include ProscaNZ, a blood test for prostate cancer, that extends the diagnostic range and accuracy of the current PSA test; ProstScreen, a gene-based device to distinguish between indolent and rapidly progressive cancers and undertake treatment by use of urine samples, plasma, circulating tumour cells or biopsy tissues; and MonitorChip, that monitors the efficacy and optimum duration of specific therapies by analysing proteins in blood released from intact prostate cancer cells, or from prostate cancer cells that have been killed by treatment drugs or by the patient's immune system reacting to the cancer. The company 's dignostis is based on the Footprint technology which selects three layers of biomarkers for prostate cancer, expressed RNA, and secreted proteins from these expressed RNA, and antibodies to secreted proteins for diagnosis. Caldera is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand .
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Caldera Health Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oxford Biodynamics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Mindray Medical International Limited (MR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Biosceptre International Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- The Binding Site Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Vivacta Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Pacific Edge Limited (PEB) - Product Pipeline Analysis