Recently Released Market Study: Canada Agribusiness Report Q4 2012

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Canada's involvement in the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations has the potential to begin a process that could ultimately see the country's dairy and poultry supply management system dismantled. After the abolition of the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly on grain trading, dairy and poultry could be the next industries to be shaken up. For now, we expect milk, poultry and pork production growth to be mild in 2011/12. We forecast corn output to decline in 2011/12 but to remain strong in the coming years as higher renewable fuel content requirements encourage the construction of new ethanol plants.
- Corn production growth to 2015/16: 10.7% to 13.0mn tonnes. Large domestic demand growth coming from the livestock sector and higher renewable fuel content requirements will drive output growth.
- Milk production growth to 2015/16: 6.8% to 9.0 tonnes. Output will increase on the back of continued yield increases and investment in the sector. The recent signs of reconsideration of the supply management system could be beneficial to the industry in the medium term.
- Poultry consumption growth to 2015/16: 13.7% to 1.1mn tonnes. The perceived healthier nature of poultry, as well as increasing export opportunities, will support consumption growth.
- 2012 real GDP growth: 2.0% year-on-year (y-o-y). Down from 2.5% in 2011 and predicted to average 2.4% over 2011-2016.
- Consumer price inflation: 1.8% y-o-y in 2012. Down from 2.9% in 2011 and predicted to average 2.2% over 2011-2016.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 3.9% y-o-y decline to US$23.6bn in 2011/12. Forecast to average US$23.8bn a year between 2010/11 and 2015/16.
Industry Outlook
Owing to favorable weather and higher global prices in 2011, we expect improved output for Canadian wheat in 2012/13. There was much speculation about the end of the CWB as the sole marketing authority for Western Canada's wheat on August 1 2012 and its effect on future production. We believe the end of the monopoly is likely to have broader and positive effects for farmers in the coming years, as they could receive higher prices in a more competitive market with several purchasing entities. The industry is also likely to benefit from Canada's free trade agreement (FTA) with Morocco, which is set to offer Canadian wheat unrestricted access to one of the world's largest wheat importers.
