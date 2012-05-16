Recently Released Market Study: Canada Carbonates Category Profile

Fast Market Research recommends "Canada Carbonates Category Profile" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Published by Canadean, the Canada Carbonated Soft Drinks Category Profile comprises of text, data tables and charts. Supported by market commentary, data includes consumption trends (historical and forecasts to 2014), segmentation data (flavour, regular vs low calorie), packaging analysis (pack material, refillable vs non-refillable, multi vs single serve), distribution splits and leading companies' percentage market share. In addition, market commentary also looks at the outlook for carbonates, functional products, private label, marketing, pricing including market value (at consumer price) for 2010.
Key Highlights
Consumption volume (million litres, litres per capita, million cases and 8oz servings per capita) 2005 to 2010 plus forecasts to 2014F
Market commentary on current and emerging trends plus the outlook for CSDs
Further commentary on functional products, private label, marketing and pricing/valuation
Percentage growth rates (CAGR) 2005-2010, 2007-2010, 2009-2010
Market value 2010 (at consumer price)
Segment analysis (flavour, regular vs low calorie) 2009-2011F
Packaging analysis (pack material, refillable vs non-refillable, multi vs single serve) 2009-2011F
Distribution splits (off-premise/retail/at-home vs on-premise/away from home) 2009-2011F
Leading companies' percentage share 2009-2010
Scope
This report includes historic and forecast consumption trends along with segmentation data, packaging analysis, distribution splits and leading companies percentage market share.
Reasons to Get this Report
The Canada Carbonated Soft Drinks Category Profile from Canadean provides a comprehensive overview of the CSD market in Canada
