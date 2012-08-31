Recently Released Market Study: Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Brazil

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- In 2011 the overall canned/preserved food packaging volume in Brazil grew by 2% and is also expected to register a CAGR of 3% between 2011 and 2016, reaching 2.6 billion units. Metal food can remains the predominant primary packaging type in canned/preserved food packaging.
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Brazil report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
