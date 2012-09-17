Recently Released Market Study: Carbonates in Belgium

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- In 2011, carbonates registered only marginal growth in total volume sales terms. Growth was slower than in 2010 and the historic period CAGR. Alternative beverages are replacing carbonates, which suffer from an unhealthy image. Carbonates' performance is saved by the increasing popularity of low calorie options.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
