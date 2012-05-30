Recently Released Market Study: Carbonates in Malaysia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Carbonates in Malaysia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Off-trade volume growth rate for carbonates fell to less than 3% in 2011, as compared to a CAGR of 3% over the review period. This is in line with the slowing positive growth for carbonates in the Malaysia market in the past few years, with people still opting for carbonates due to their familiarity with drinks such as Coke, Pepsi and Sprite, but with an increasing proportion of people choosing healthier drinks.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
