Recently Released Market Study: Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- BMI View: Our Q113 Caribbean report analyses latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets of 10 countries: Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico and Trinidad and Tobago. In addition to the analysis of latest market data relating to the end of Q312, the report contains updated five-year forecast, through to 2017, for the mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors.
Key Data
- Dominican Republic's mobile market contracted by 0.3% q-o-q in Q312, a second consecutive quarterly contraction despite a penetration rate well below 90%.
- Puerto Rico's mobile market also contracted by around 0.7% in 9M12, partly reversing subscriber gains recorded in 2011.
- Trinidad & Tobago's mobile market grew by 1% in Q312, following growth of 2.1% in Q212, to offset net losses recorded in Q112.
- Cuba remains the least developed market with a mobile penetration rate of just 14.7% at the end of Q312.
Risk/Reward ratings
All 10 countries in our Caribbean report retain their positions on BMI's Q113 update to the Caribbean Risk/ Reward Ratings table. The regional average industry rewards score comes in at 38.2, a development BMI attributes to the high mobile penetration rate and relatively small population numbers in most countries in the region. Only Puerto Rico scores above 40 in the industry rewards category and this reflects the significant growth opportunities in the market with penetration rate of less than 80%. The general performance in the three remaining categories is commendable, except for Cuba where a combination of industry-specific and macroeconomic challenges continue to hold back its telecoms market performance.
