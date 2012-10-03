Recently Released Market Study: Carrefour in Indonesia: Local Profile

Recently published research from Canadean, "Carrefour in Indonesia: Local Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- This is a detailed report covering Carrefour's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Indonesia.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Carrefour's operations in Indonesia. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The retail market in Indonesia remains highly competitive with multiple domestic and international operators. During 2011, the industry experienced growth in value sales as the economy remained stable with positive consumer confidence. The outlook for the retailing industry remains positive with rising investment in retail and infrastructure sectors. Furthermore, GDP is expected to grow at an average rate of 6.1% through 2015.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Carrefour's operations and strategy in Indonesia. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Carrefour's operations in Indonesia and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Carrefour'sstrategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presentsinformation on the major food retailer's inIndonesia. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of entry into the Indonesian market.
An insightful analysis of Carrefour in Indonesia, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data of Carrefour and its key competitors in Indonesia. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Highlights
Expansion plans
Carrefour Indonesia has embarked on an expansion plan and aims to open 5-10 new stores by the end of 2012.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour Indonesia, Carrefour Group
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Carrefour in Spain: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Brazil: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Poland: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Argentina: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Colombia: Local Profile
- Carrefour in France: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Turkey: Local Profile
- Carrefour in Italy: Local Profile
- Carrefour in India: Local Profile
- Carrefour Turkey - SWOT Profile