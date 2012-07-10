Recently Released Market Study: Cars in India - a Snapshot (2012)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Cars in India - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Cars in India by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers small, medium, large, multiple use and sports utility vehicles primarily for carrying small numbers of passengers. Market size is based on annual new registrations; it excludes second hand sales. Market size for Cars in India is given in new registrations with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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