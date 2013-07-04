Recently Released Market Study: Cat Food in the United Arab Emirates

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cat Food in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Emirati consumers are increasingly opting for premium variants of cat food due to growing disposable incomes as well as the rise of the humanisation trend, which helped to drive value sales in 2011. In addition, growth was also fuelled by the continued increase in the number of cats in the United Arab Emirates. Cats continue to be the preferred type of pet as they are easier to keep, even in flats, and there are no religious barriers to having them as pets.
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
