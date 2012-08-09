Recently Released Market Study: Cement Manufacturing in the Us

New Construction market report from IBISWorld: "Cement Manufacturing in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Cemented in place: Recovering construction markets will support industry demand
The collapse of the housing and commercial building markets adversely affected the industry; fewer buildings being built meant less demand for the cement used in those projects. However, the industry is set to improve, as the construction markets are anticipated to make a recovery. Furthermore, state and federal government funding for large-scale infrastructure projects such as highway and street construction will provide a steady source of demand for cement manufacturers.
Industry establishments manufacture portland, natural, masonry, pozzolanic and other hydraulic cements. Cement manufacturing establishments may calcine (i.e. thermally treat) earths or mine, quarry, manufacture or purchase lime.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Inc., Lafarge North America, Cemex SA de CV
