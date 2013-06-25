Recently Released Market Study: Central America & Caribbean Mining Report 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Central America & Caribbean Mining Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The mining sector in Central America and the Caribbean is set to grow as investment flows into the region's untapped mineral potential. Much of this will be focused on gold and copper, as the region has reserves of both. We expect the bulk of the growth in the mining sector to be towards the end of our forecast period, in 2017, as many of the projects are in the early stages of development and commercial production at several projects is years away.
We expect Panama and the Dominican Republic to lead the region and attract considerable mining investment due to their untapped mineral reserves, reasonable political ratings and stable business environments. The Dominican Republic has the potential to become a Caribbean mining powerhouse with its stellar portfolio of gold, silver and copper reserves. Panama will become a major copper exporter once its Cobre Panama copper and gold mine, owned and operated by First Quantum, comes online. The company is aiming for production to start in early 2017. Guyana and Suriname will also see their sectors develop, albeit from a low base, due to increased gold exploration and development.
