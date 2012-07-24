Recently Released Market Study: Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Brazil

Fast Market Research recommends "Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Brazil" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- This report is a thorough analysis of the Brazilian Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Key Highlights
- Brazil has the highest number of HNWIs in Latin America and third highest among BRIC nations. As of 2011, there are just over 194,000 HNWIs in Brazil, with a combined wealth of US$951 billion, accounting for roughly 29% of Brazil's total wealth (US$3.3 trillion).
- The global private banking industry is estimated to have assets under management of just over US$16.5 trillion. The Brazilian wealth management sector accounts for US$250 billion of this, making it the largest Latin America country by assets under management (AuM).
- Banco Itau controls 25% of the local private banking market, by AuM, followed by Bank of America (Merrill Lynch) with 8% and UBS with 7%.
- There are a number of Brazilian cities with a large number of UHNWIs but no wealth managers or private banking offices, such as Goiania and Fortaleza - these cities may therefore offer the greatest potential for the wealth management industry going forward.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Brazilian HNWIs across five wealth bands
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Brazil
- Largest private banks in Brazil by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banco do Brasil, Banco Itau (merged with Unibanco), Banco Safra, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, GPS (owned by Julius Baer), Hedging Grifo (owned by Credit Suisse), Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche, HSBC, Merrill Lynch, Santander, UBS, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Haliwell Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds TSB, Morgan Stanley, Pictet, RBC, Bawm Investments, Engenheiros Financeiros & Consultores, Global Portfolio Strategies, Green Capital, Karpos Invesment, Perin & Dallazem, Serficom Family Office, Space Family Office, Werner & Associados
