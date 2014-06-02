Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cheese in Belgium", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Several trends define cheese sales in Belgium in 2013. Emphasis on taste and indulgence is one major factor - a trend also observed in other categories of packaged food. Authenticity is another key trend in relation to consumer behaviour in the country. The discovery of new tastes and flavours plays an important role, as does convenience.
Competitive Landscape
Unibel SA remained the largest company within the fragmented cheese category with a 7% value share in 2013, followed by Lactalis Europe du Nord in second place with 4%. However, thanks to a wide product offer and affordable prices, private label also has a strong presence: Etn Franz Colruyt NV, Delhaize 'Le Lion' SA and Carrefour Belgium SA/NV all have notable value shares within cheese. Moreover, the category is so fragmented that players such as Valio NV SA, Egidio Galbani SpA, Kraft Foods Belgium SA and Entremont Benelux NV all registered a value share below 3% in 2013.
Industry Prospects
The authenticity trend has proven to be strong and substantial in Belgium, and it is expected to continue. This will positively affect small manufacturers and specific products such as those produced by abbey-based cheese manufacturers. Moreover, the ongoing popularity of gastronomy and cuisine in Belgium should favour sales of cheese in the forecast period. This is exemplified by the growing number of cooking blogs, television cookery shows and food magazines. It is an opportunity for cheese, particularly full-fat cheese rather than reduced-fat cheese, which is likely to continue to decline. Whilst cheese was previously mainly used with pasta, salads and other simple meals until 2010, it is now increasingly being used in sauces and souffles. This should particularly benefit local cheese as Belgians are also rediscovering their local cuisine. According to industry sources, the success of Belgian cheese could be interpreted as Belgian consumers shifting back towards "safe" values, including local traditional products.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cheese industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Cheese industry in Belgium, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Cheese in Belgium market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
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