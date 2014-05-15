New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Chesapeake is a major independent oil and gas company founded in 1989. The company is headquartered in the US, in Oklahoma. Chesapeake holds a large resource base in the US and operates onshore unconventional liquids and natural gas assets in the US. The company is the second-largest producer of natural gas and is the 10th-largest liquids in the US. Chesapeake held a total of 12.79 million net acres at the end of 2013.
Chesapeake's core natural gas resource plays include the Barnett Shale located in the Fort Worth Basin of north-central Texas; the Marcellus Shale located in the northern Appalachian Basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania; and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales located in East Texas and north-western Louisiana.
The liquids-rich resource plays operated by Chesapeake include the Granite Wash, Cleveland, Tonkawa and Mississippi Lime plays located in the Anadarko Basin in north-western Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and southern Kansas regions; the Utica Shale, spread across regions of Ohio and Pennsylvania; the Niobrara Shale located in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas. In addition to exploration and production operations, Chesapeake operates in the marketing, compression and oilfield services business.
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Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
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