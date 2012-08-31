Recently Released Market Study: Childrenswear in South Korea

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Childrenswear in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- In 2011, childrenswear increased by 2% in retail value terms, as overall categories showed growth of 1-3%. Baby and toddler wear continued to show a positive growth performance, although its growth rate was slower than the previous period due to the low birth rate. As per baby-related products, new parents prefer premium and organic clothing for their baby, regardless of the price. The premiumisation trend in baby and toddler wear led the value growth, although its volume size declined in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
