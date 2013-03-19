Recently Released Market Study: Chile Power Report Q1 2013

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Chile Power Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- BMI View: Energy continues to generate concerns in Chile, as the country's expanding middle class bring with it an increase in demand for electricity and current generating capacity is not keeping pace. Another dry year means that hydroelectric sources of power are less productive, but large-scale projects such as HidroAysen are losing popular support. Chile's government has a challenge on its hands to ensure that electricity supply meets demand. There have been many positive developments in Chile's power market in Q412, with new transmission and distribution projects approved, and progress on Cochrane coal-fired power plant and the Alto Maipo hydroelectric power plant reported.
Domestic demand for energy in Chile is growing, and hydroelectricity supplies the majority of this demand - a source of power that is subject to risks, as recent dry seasons illustrate, and Chile needs to diversify its electricity-generating mix to ensure that supply meets the growing demands of the population and its energy-intensive mining industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
During 2013-2017, BMI forecasts that Chile's total power generation will increase by an annual average of 3.90%, reaching 74.5 terawatt hours (TWh) at the end of this forecast period. The population is expected to rise from 17.4mn to 18.7mn during 2011-2021, and net power consumption looks set to rise from 58.6TWh in 2011 to 69.9TWh by 2017, and then to 85.6TWh by 2021. The theoretical net export capacity by 2017 is 36.3TWh.
Key developments for Chile's power sector this quarter include:
- Japan's Mitsubishi announced plans in November 2012 to acquire a 40% stake in the Cochrane coal-fired power station. Mitsubishi will develop the project with AES Gener, which will hold a 60% share.
- Colombia's ISA was awarded three contracts in Chile in October 2012, to design, construct and operate a 743km series of transmission lines.
- AES Gener's Chilean subsidiary awarded Austria's Strabag a design and build contract for the tunnelling and civil works of the 513MW Alto Maipo hydropower project.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pakistan Power Report Q1 2013
- Poland Power Report Q1 2013
- Thailand Power Report Q1 2013
- Malaysia Power Report Q1 2013
- Brazil Power Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Power Report Q1 2013
- China Power Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Power Report Q1 2013
- India Power Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Power Report Q1 2013