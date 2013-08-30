Recently Released Market Study: Chile Real Estate Report Q4 2013

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "Chile Real Estate Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Chile has long been one of the jewels in the South American crown in terms of a dynamic economy, abundance of resources and consistent growth. These strong fundamentals and a resilient leasing market make Chile a strong and dependable performer in the commercial real estate sector. Lead indicators suggest that construction and pipeline growth is expected to continue at a strong rate.. However, given the growth rates in 2012, base effects will likely result in a lower growth figure over 2013, as we anticipate that the rental market will remain flat across all sub-sectors.
With a focus on the principal cities of Santiago and Valdivia, the report covers the office, retail, industrial and construction segments, examining how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the dynamic supply and demand landscape. In spite of new supply, absorption rates are generally holding up across the board, with record amounts of office space set to come online over 2013-14. In fact, an anticipated broader slowdown in pipeline activity in the medium term spells good news for the leasing market - particularly in the office and retail sub sectors - as new supply decreases and demand remains relatively buoyant, the competition for prime space in prime locations may well boost rental rates in the medium term.
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