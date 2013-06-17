Recently Released Market Study: Chile Retail Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Chile Retail Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The Chile Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags short-term concerns about the impact on Chile's economic outlook of high labour costs, a moderation in external demand and a fiscally conservative government.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Chilean retail market while minimising investment risk, and also explores the impact of slowing Chinese growth and the prospect of a serious economic shock in the eurozone or slowdown in US economic activity on the Chilean consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Chilean retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market. Chilean per-capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by a healthy 26% to 2017, compared with a regional growth average of 15%. The country comes sixth (out of seven) in BMI's Latin American Retail Risk/Reward Ratings, although it outperforms significantly for Risk.
Among all retail categories, over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals will be the outperformer through to 2017 in growth terms, with sales forecast to increase from US$0.63bn in 2013 to US$0.93bn by 2017, up nearly 47%.
In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the government's substantial investment in healthcare coverage and provision, and potential for OTC sector expansion if switching legislation goes ahead.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Poland Retail Report Q2 2013
- Indonesia Retail Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Retail Report Q2 2013
- Russia Retail Report Q2 2013
- Bulgaria Retail Report Q2 2013
- Croatia Retail Report Q2 2013
- Turkey Retail Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Retail Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Retail Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Retail Report Q2 2013