Recently Released Market Study: Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Canada

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Canada", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- In 2011 unit volumes of packaging for chilled processed food in Canada grew by 2% to reach 1.4 billion units. This compares to a CAGR during the review period of 2%. Chilled processed food experienced volatility during the review period due to the fact that the recession caused many Canadians to examine their budgets more carefully and therefore reduce their attendance at foodservice locations; this resulted in increased demand for chilled processed food as more consumers chose to eat at home.
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Canada report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kit, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meats, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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