Recently Released Market Study: China Beer Market Insights 2012

Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the China beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The China Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the China Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011, plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for ten major brewers.
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, and multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.
Key Market Issues
China's beer market is dominated by major companies such as CRSB, Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd, Anheuser-Busch InBev (A-BInBev) and Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corp (Yanjing).
Companies also face competition from counterfeit brands, which generally target lower income consumer groups.
Beer producers in China have raised product prices during 2011 as they fight soaring raw material costs and low profit margins.
Given the country's preference for high strength baijiu, health and safety issues associated with alcohol are a concern.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CHINA CO LTD, HENAN AOKE GROUP, ASAHI, ASIA BREWERY INC, CARLSBERG, CHONGQING BREWERY GROUP, CRSB (CHINA RESOURCES ENTERPRISES/SABMILLER), GINSBER BEER CO LTD, GUANGDONG BREWERY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd), HEINEKEN ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LIMITED, HENAN JINXING BEER GROUP COMPANY, KIRIN CHINA CO LTD, HEBEI LANBEI ALCOHOL CO LTD, YUNNAN LANCANGJIANG BREWERY, SHANDONG NEW IMMENSE BREWERY, SAN MIGUEL, SUNTORY, TSINGTAO BREWERY CO LTD, HENAN WEIXUE BEER GROUP, XUANHUA ZHONGLOU BREWERY, BEIJING YANJING BREWERY GROUP, LANZHOU YELLOW RIVER BEER GROUP, ZHUJIANG BEER GROUP COMPANY, JIANGSU DAFUHAO BREWERIES CO LTD, Dalian Daxue Brewery, Tianjin Derong Trading Co Ltd, Guangdong Shaoguan Huoli Brewery, Jiangxi Jiujiang Brewery, Shandong Longkou Milk Way Brewery, Montrose Food and Wine Company, Nanjie Village Brewery Co Ltd, Shijiazhuang Sanjiu Brewery Co Ltd, Xiliang Beer Co Ltd
