Recently Released Market Study: China Information Technology Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- BMI View: China's IT spending growth is forecast at around 11% in 2013, which is a modest slowdown compared with 2011. Despite an expected deceleration in IT investment and retail spending over the next year, the Communist Party leadership transition is likely to unlock a new wave of IT investment. Modernisation drives in sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing should keep the market in positive trend territory. The government's 12th five-year plan calls for significant modernisation of China's computing infrastructure. Meanwhile, China's strategy to develop the western areas of the country should also drive sales of IT products and services, even if the developed east-coast economy hits a slowdown.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$80.3bn in 2012 to US$88.3bn in 2013, +10% in US dollar terms. Forecast downwardly revised in US dollar terms due to macroeconomic factors, following a slowdown in H112.
Software sales: US$16.0bn in 2012 to US$18.1bn in 2013, +13% in US dollar terms. Forecast upwardly revised in US dollar terms due to macroeconomic factors and the growing global ambitions of any Chinese companies, as well as the still-booming domestic market, are fuelling investments in software.
IT services sales: US$26.6bn in 2012 to US$30.5bn in 2013, +15% in US dollar terms. Forecast upwardly revised in US dollar terms due to macroeconomic factors, with growing demand for software and solutions in second and third-tier cities, as enterprises invest to meet the challenges posed by growing demand for their services.
Risk/Reward Ratings: China's score was 48.6 out of 100. China remains sixth in the Asia region in our latest RRR table, ahead of India, Thailand and Vietnam but still behind more developed Asian markets such as Singapore, Australia and Malaysia. The country's relatively low market risk score offset the boost from its IT market size, but China should continue to ride up the rankings over time.
