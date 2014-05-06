Recently published research from Current Partnering, "Chronic Kidney Disease Partnering 2009-2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The Chronic Kidney Disease Partnering 2009-2014 provides understanding and access to the chronic kidney disease partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of chronic kidney disease partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors chronic kidney disease technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This data driven report contains over 25 links to online copies of actual chronic kidney disease deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of chronic kidney disease partnering trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in chronic kidney disease partnering since 2009, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type. Numerous tables provide outline financial trends.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading chronic kidney disease deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive directory of chronic kidney disease partnering deals signed and announced since 2009. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record, and where available the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the
research, development and commercialization of chronic kidney disease technologies and products.
Report scope
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