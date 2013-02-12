Recently Released Market Study: CIBA Vision Corporation Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "CIBA Vision Corporation Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "CIBA Vision Corporation Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on CIBA Vision Corporation's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides CIBA Vision Corporation market share information in one key market category - Vision Care. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets CIBA Vision Corporation operates in - Ophthalmic Devices.
- CIBA Vision Corporation's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, Japan, China, India, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Canada, United States and Brazil.
- CIBA Vision Corporation's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market category the company has presence in - . Vision Care
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, CIBA Vision Corporation operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to CIBA Vision Corporation's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Hoya Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Alcon, Inc., Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., St. Shine Optical Co., Ltd., Solotica Lentes de Contato, Sauflon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd., Soflex Contact Lens Industries Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Market Share Analysis
- Vision Care Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2017
- Canada Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others
- Australia Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Vision Care, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Cataract Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Others
- Australia Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2017 - Vision Care, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Cataract, Refractive, Vitreo Retinal and Glaucoma Surgery Devices
- Spain Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2017 - Vision Care, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Cataract, Refractive, Vitreo Retinal and Glaucoma Surgery Devices
- Denmark Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2017 - Vision Care, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Cataract, Refractive, Vitreo Retinal and Glaucoma Surgery Devices
- Carl Zeiss AG Market Share Analysis
- Europe Ophthalmic Devices Market Outlook to 2017