Recently Released Market Study: Cigarettes in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- Cigarettes is the largest category within the tobacco industry in New Zealand. Ongoing educational and legislative efforts resulted in a fall in the number of smokers over the review period. This, in turn, has had a negative effect on cigarette volume sales.
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cigarettes in Greece
- Cigarettes in Ecuador
- Cigarettes in Poland
- Cigarettes in Belgium
- Cigarettes in Bolivia
- Cigarettes in India
- Cigarettes in Australia
- Cigarettes in Thailand
- Cigarettes in the Philippines
- Cigarettes in Israel