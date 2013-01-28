Recently Released Market Study: Cigarettes in Spain

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cigarettes in Spain"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- The credit crunch has boosted illegal trade in cigarettes, which has reached sky-high levels with growth of 526% in 2011. Illicit trade was directly responsible cigarettes' total decline in volume terms during the year. 16% of Spanish smokers have admitted to buying cigarettes through illegal channels, a figure that reaches 28% in southern Spain. However, growth in illicit trade, which was very significant in 2011, is set to decline thanks to restrictive new police and government measures.
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
