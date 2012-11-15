Recently Released Market Study: Cigars in Kazakhstan

Fast Market Research recommends "Cigars in Kazakhstan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- The tradition of smoking cigars remained low in Kazakhstan as there is a limited amount of people who smoke them on a regular basis, and the cigar is considered to be a luxury product. The high price of cigars and cigarillos additionally make them available to only a small proportion of people reaching only 1.7 units per capita in 2011. Cigars are either purchased on a regular basis by consumers who used to smoking cigars and cigarillos, or a one-time purchase during business meetings in...
Euromonitor International's Cigars in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarillos, Cigars Excluding Cigarillos.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
