Recently Released Market Study: Clothing - Hungary - a Snapshot

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Clothing in Hungary by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2011. This market comprises men's, women's & children's clothes through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. It excludes footwear and clothing accessories (such as belts, hats & jewellery) but includes sportswear. Market value is at prices in retailers including sales tax. Market size for Clothing in Hungary is given in HUF with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Hungary. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Clothing - Spain - a snapshot (2010)
- Clothing - China - a Snapshot (2010)
- Clothing - Portugal - A Snapshot (2010)
- Clothing - Netherlands - A Snapshot (2010)
- Clothing - Austria - A Snapshot (2010)
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists in Thailand: Market Snapshot to 2015
- Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Thailand: Market Snapshot to 2015
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists in Portugal: Market Snapshot to 2015
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists in Philippines: Market Snapshot to 2015
- Clothing & Footwear in NAFTA to 2015: Market Snapshot