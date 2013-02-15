Recently Released Market Study: Clothing in Russia - a Snapshot (2012)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Clothing in Russia - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Clothing in Russia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market comprises men's, women's & children's clothes through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. It excludes footwear and clothing accessories (such as belts, hats & jewellery). Market value is at prices in retailers including sales tax. Market size for Clothing in Russia is given in RUB with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Clothing in Italy - a Snapshot (2012)
- Clothing in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Clothing in Brazil - a Snapshot (2012)
- Clothing in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Clothing in France - a Snapshot (2012)
- Clothing in South Korea - a Snapshot (2012)
- Clothing in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)
- Clothing in Canada - a Snapshot (2012)
- Clothing in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Clothing in India - a Snapshot (2012)