Recently Released Market Study: Cloud Computing Market in China 2012

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Cloud Computing Market in China 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- The cloud computing market of China is poised to demonstrate a robust growth of 77.5% CAGR during 2010-15.
The report begins with the brief introduction defining cloud computing with its key characteristics followed by a brief overview on the historical evolution of cloud computing. Subsequently, the report covers major categories of cloud computing, cloud service products available in China and different types of deployment mechanisms of cloud computing in China. Market overview section covers the domestic cloud computing market size and its future growth prospects for the period during 2010-15. This section further identifies major cloud computing hubs of China alongwith key investments made that spans across various new projects.
Among various pros & cons of cloud computing, the report finds that ERP and CRM attain greater popularity with wider availability among all cloud applications.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Major factors driving the growth of cloud computing market in China include cost reduction, speed, flexibility and responsiveness, widespread adoption of internet, rising smartphone usage, indigenous innovation, and scope in (medium and small-sized enterprises) MSMEs.
The report finds that significant cost reduction motivates Chinese customers towards adopting cloud computing services. Also, nearly half of the survey respondents believe that cloud computing reduces upfront IT costs. In addition, faster computer processing speed and greater internet bandwidth drives the cloud computing in China. As china's internet population estimated to rise by 17% during 2007-2015 propels the growing cloud computing market, mobile cloud computing market is also showing huge potential to grow owing to rising smartphone use and development of 3G/4G networks in China. Chinese indigenous companies have contributed to the growth of innovation in cloud computing. Many Chinese colleges and institutions have made indigenous technological innovation in cloud computing. China's cloud computing market stands to capitalize upon the untapped potential in 47 mn domestic MSMEs.
Players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. Major challenges identified include lack of knowledge & experience, lesser use of virtualization and data security concerns.
The report finds that the lack of expertise and knowledge among IT executives restricts the growth of cloud computing in China. Barely 14% of Chinese companies have adopted virtualization as compared to that of 74% in the U.S. Over 80% of Chinese executives consider data security threat as one of the major concerns in cloud computing.
The report also delves into the role of government and key initiatives taken in the wake of supporting the cloud computing market in China. Furthermore, the report highlights key pilot project bases for Cloud Computing in China.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korea Information Technology Report Q2 2012
- Bahrain Information Technology Report 2012
- Thailand Information Technology Report Q2 2012
- Microprocessor Market to 2015- Enterprise Shift to Cloud Computing and Popularity of Mobile Computing Increasing Demand for Multi-core Processor Chips
- Australia Information Technology Report Q2 2012
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q2 2012
- 2011 Trends to Watch: Cloud Computing Technology
- Server Market in India 2012
- France Information Technology Report Q2 2012
- Argentina Information Technology Report Q2 2012