Recently Released Market Study: Coal Mining in the US

The demand for coal is dominated by its use as a fuel for power generation; in particular, metallurgical coal is experiencing a surge in interest as companies are scrambling to meet demand for steel overseas. Emerging economies will increasingly demand metallurgical coal over the next five years to meet their insatiable demand for steel. Electricity consumption will also expand, as consumers and businesses increase their energy use and in turn, demand more energy.
This industry mines various types of coal. Most coal mines consist of bituminous coal or anthracite (types of black coal), but firms may also mine lignite (brown coal). Mining occurs underground and in surface pits. Industry firms may also develop coal mine sites and prepare the coal for sale by washing, screening and sizing it.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alpha Natural Resources, Peabody Energy Corporation, Arch Coal Inc., CONSOL Energy Inc.
