Recently Released Market Study: Company Analysis: Johnson & Johnson

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- This analysis examines the historical and forecast performance for Johnson & Johnson in the prescription pharmaceutical sector. The profile encompasses global company strategy, portfolio and pipeline analysis, and assessment of financial performance, with 1 to 6-year sales forecasts for key drugs.
Scope
- Gain insight into Johnson & Johnson's strategic outlook across the next 6 years.
- Analyze company sales forecasts by lifecycle stage, assessing pipeline productivity, indication broadening strategies, and exposure to generics.
Report Highlights
Johnson & Johnson represents one of the most diverse healthcare companies, with strong positions in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and consumer segments of the market. This diversification reduces the company's dependence upon any one area and is set to broaden further across 2011-17, especially after the acquisition of Synthes in 2011.
- Benchmark Johnson & Johnson's performance against key rivals in the prescription pharmaceutical sector.
- Discover how Johnson & Johnson has utilized M&A to become one of the world's largest multi-disciplinary healthcare companies.
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
