New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Computers and Peripherals in Indonesia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Products within the computers and peripherals category continue to be in high demand in Indonesia. The fact that the penetration rate is still low helps boost sales. The increasing availability and usage of the internet in the country has also driven the multiple uses of the products within the category. Tablets, with a high popularity, are mostly used for entertainment while laptops are still preferred for work-related purposes. Although netbooks has shown declining volume sales, its latest...
Euromonitor International's Computers and Peripherals in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Computers and Peripherals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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