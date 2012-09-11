Recently Released Market Study: Concentrates in Germany

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Concentrates in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Concentrates remained relatively unattractive to German consumers over the review period. In 2011, off-trade volume and value sales of concentrates both saw declines of 1%. Liquid concentrates saw a 1% decline in off-trade volume and value sales in 2011, while powder concentrates saw a 2% decline in both off-trade volume and value sales.
Euromonitor International's Concentrates in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
