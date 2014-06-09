New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Concentrates is a slow-growing category within soft drinks in Nigeria, but it is still seeing steady positive growth. Parents normally add such drinks to their children's lunch packs for school, with product type offering middle- and lower-income parents cheaper alternatives. The Ribena brand from GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria Plc is a household name, particularly among children, and the powder concentrates brand of Nutri C from Nutrifood Indonesia PT is also becoming more popular. Although the liquid concentrates category is unable to keep up with competition from newer types of soft drinks, the cheaper powder concentrates category is helping to drive growth, which in 2013 was faster than the review period average of 4% in total volume RTD (ready-to-drink) terms.
Competitive Landscape
GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria Plc dominated the concentrates category with a 59% off-trade value share in 2013 (the company posted an 89% value share of liquid concentrates the same year). The ban on imported liquid concentrates, the popularity of the company's Ribena brand and its strong and effective distribution network are the factors that continue to give the company its leadership edge. The company has traditionally faced little or no competition, although this is changing, particularly from the powder concentrates category.
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Industry Prospects
Constant value sales of concentrates are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period, which is faster than the review period average of 1%. The powder concentrates category in particular offers convenient packaging in a variety of sizes and, being relatively low cost, lower-income consumers are able to afford such products. Manufacturers such as Cadbury Nigeria Plc have entered the category and will help to grow sales through increased marketing.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Concentrates industry in Nigeria with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Concentrates industry in Nigeria, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Concentrates in Nigeria market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
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