Recently Released Market Study: Confectionery Packaging in Turkey

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- With an annual production capacity of 1.9 million tonnes, the confectionery industry holds an important position in Turkey. The traditional sweet Turkish delight, caramel, chewing gum and toffees are some of the confectionery products exported worldwide. Confectionery sales reached TL5 billion in 2011. The Islamic Ramadan holiday, which is celebrated using confectionery, is an important factor driving sales, considering that every one in four chocolate products is consumed during the Ramadan...
Euromonitor International's Confectionery Packaging in Turkey report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
