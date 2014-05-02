New Construction market report from Timetric: "Construction in France - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The French construction industry registered a low growth of 1.5% in 2009 and declined by 4.2% in 2010, following the eurozone crisis. The country's export-oriented manufacturing sector's reduced investment, alongside a decline in employment and low wage growth, led to a steady decline in domestic economic activity and demand for new construction projects. Supply has been hampered as developers are wary of the economic situation and have postponed new projects until conditions improve. Consequently, the industry again recorded a decline of 2.8% in 2013. Due to a recovery in business confidence, the industry is anticipated to regain momentum over the forecast period (2014-2018), with growth expected at a moderate CAGR of 1.47%.
Report Highlights
- The French construction industry recorded a slowdown in 2013, after recovering from the financial crisis. During 2009-2013, the gross value-added growth in construction peaked at an annual rate of 4.5% (in real terms) in 2011, but activity slowed in the following two years, and posted a contraction of -2.1% in 2013. In the fourth quarter of 2013, production and investment in the construction industry began to show signs of recovery, and registered a 0.5% growth in output, compared with the fourth quarter of 2012.
- According to the Cost of Construction Index, construction costs have continued to increase since 2009 despite a weak growth in activity. There was, however, a slight decline towards the end of 2013. According to the National Institute for Statistical and Economic Studies (INSEE), the CCI declined by 1.74% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the third quarter of 2013. The Labor Cost Index (LCI) increased from 0.5% in the second quarter to 0.8% in the third quarter of 2013 of the same year.
- France's construction industry is undergoing a period of weakness. During the first nine months of 2013, the total building permits index in the country declined by 12.2%, compared with the same period in 2012. The building permits index for residential units declined by 22.4% in the first nine months of 2013, whereas the building permits for non-residential units declined by 1.8% during the same period. The World Bank's Doing Business 2014 report ranked France 92nd out of 189 global economies in terms of dealing with construction permits, an 18-point decline from its 2013 rank. The economy is experiencing downfall due to economic troubles in the eurozone, and this will result in a similar trend in construction activity in the early part of the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vinci SA, Eiffage SA, Bouygues Batiment International, Bouygues Construction, Eurovia
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Bahrain - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Construction in Myanmar - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Construction in Italy - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Construction in Japan - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Construction in Spain - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Construction in Peru - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Construction in Russia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in South Korea - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in the UAE - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Mexico - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017