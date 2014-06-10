New Construction research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Market for construction enjoys average annual growth of 10% during 2007-2012 and amounts to SR284 billion in 2012. Growth driven by favourable demographic and economic trends. Over 2007-2012, construction industry grows at CAGR of 10% as a result of significant financial stimulus from government coupled with domestic and foreign investment. Industry fragmented, being served by almost 377,000 companies with the top five generating only 13% of revenue in 2012. Industry expected to demonstrate average growth of 8% during forecast period, with Saudi Arabia continuing to have the most attractive construction market in the Gulf region.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Construction in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 45. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Construction in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 45 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Building Completion, Building Installation, Building of Complete Constructions, Renting of Construction or Demolition Equipment With Operator, Site Preparation.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Industrial Construction in Spain to 2018: Market Forecast
- Industrial Construction in Peru to 2018: Market Forecast
- Industrial Construction in Belarus to 2017: Market Forecast
- Industrial Construction in Indonesia to 2018: Market Forecast
- Industrial Construction in Bahrain to 2018: Market Forecast
- Industrial Construction in Myanmar to 2018: Market Forecast
- Industrial Construction in Oman to 2017: Market Forecast
- Industrial Construction in the UAE to 2017: Market Forecast
- Industrial Construction in Saudi Arabia to 2017: Market Forecast
- Industrial Construction in Kuwait to 2017: Market Forecast