Recently Released Market Study: Consumer and Innovation Trends in Beer

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The beer market which for so long has been dominated by national brands is changing. On the one hand there has been considerable consolidation: with a few truly global players emerging who are leveraging brands across markets. On the other hand, there has been an explosion of small-scale, niche craft players that are really pushing the boundaries of brewing innovation.
Scope
- Each section is introduced with a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the beer category
- Consumer insight analysis covering 18 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors which drive drinkers' beer preferences
- Draw inspiration from numerous case studies and product examples throughout the brief that showcase best-in-class innovations for beer
Highlights
Engagement with younger consumers - those under 25 - is emerging as an industry imperative, as younger consumers are being drawn away from beer to spirits and wine.
New product opportunities are spurred by consumer demand for more novel product flavors. Over a third (39%) of global consumers cite "that they enjoy experimenting with alcoholic beverages flavors and mixers." As such a raft of new product flavors have entered the markets that capitalize on the consumers' willingness to experiment.
Niche, local or craft brewers are pushing the envelope in terms of both the depth and breadth of beer and brewing styles on offer. The eclecticism of beers available has been further augmented by a rise in in nano-brewers, home brewers who are experimenting, creating their own unique brews.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to beer? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in the beer category and what does it look like?
- To what extent are consumers willing to sacrifice taste for a healthier product?
- How are brewers incorporating sustainability and ethics considerations into their brand identities?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
