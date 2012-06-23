Recently Released Market Study: Consumer and Innovation Trends in Juices and Smoothies

New Beverages research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- Although the basic ingredients are commodities, juices and smoothies are evolving seamlessly in line with the complex needs and demands of consumers. This brief outlines the most important consumer and product trends impacting the category globally, using Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework as a basis to organize the key themes covered.
Scope of this Report
- Each section is introduced with a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the category
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors that drive consumers' preferences
- Draw inspiration from numerous case studies and product examples throughout the brief that showcase best-in-class innovations in juices and smoothies
Report Highlights
Given the rising consumer awareness of the high sugar and calorie content of fruit juices, there is an opportunity for vegetable juices, which boast healthy nutrients and vitamins and benefit from low sugar and low calorie properties. While sensory limitations have subdued consumer demand, fruit and vegetable combinations are gaining traction.
With functional products gaining increasing traction among consumers, the category has experienced a surge of more advanced health claims than standard vitamin and antioxidant claims. While this trend is set to accelerate, it is important that brands do not lose sight of the continued predominant driver of demand for juices and smoothies: taste.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to juices and smoothies? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in juices and smoothies and what does it look like?
- How can brands tailor products to an increasingly health conscious consumer?
- To what extent are consumers willing to sacrifice convenience for environmental or ethical benefits?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
