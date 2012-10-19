Recently Released Market Study: Consumer Electronics Global Trends and Analysis

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- LCD TVs, smartphones and tablets are expected to continue to enjoy dynamic growth in the forecast period despite global sales of consumer electronics remaining stagnant, due to economic uncertainty, in particular in Western Europe.
Laptops remain the productivity tool of choice for businesses, with improvements in terms of cost, battery life and weight leading to greater rivalry with the increasingly popular tablets.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics Global Trends and Analysis global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years. From the latest innovations such as BD players, EBooks, Netbooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Desktops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems, Mobile Phones and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Electronics: Global Industry Guide
- Global Consumer Electronics to 2015: Market Guide
- Consumer Electronics Global Overview: Growth Trends and Analysis
- Consumer Electronics - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Consumer Electronics in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Consumer Electronics in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Consumer Electronics in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Consumer Electronics in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Consumer Electronics
- Household Appliances: Global Industry Almanac