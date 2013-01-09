Recently Released Market Study: Consumer Lending in Japan

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Lending in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Japanese consumers started to take on more loans in 2012. This was due to improved consumer demand due to growing card lending, in particular credit card lending, while the earthquake of March 2011 and the 2010 instalment sales law slowed down the growth of card lending over the review period. With the considerable loss in payday loans, financial institutions were very proactive in increasing card transaction spending among existing cardholders, with the promotion of discounts and reward...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Japan report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
