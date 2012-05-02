Recently Released Market Study: Consumer Lifestyles in France

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- As French consumers struggled back to relative normalcy after the recent economic downturn, they found themselves suddenly faced with the impact of the eurozone crisis. This dampened consumer confidence and made consumers increasingly wary of France's (and their own) financial future. Indeed, in 2011 per capita annual disposable income remained stagnant as per capita consumer expenditure declined slightly.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in France report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
